Dr. Ralph Austin, MD
Overview
Dr. Ralph Austin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Dr. Austin works at
Locations
Central Georgia Total Care LLC644 Tallulah Trl, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 225-2784Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am thankful for Dr. Austin and his office staff. He has the sweetest front desk lady and she is always is responsive. Dr Austin's nurses are a blessing and always so kind to me. Dr. Austin always talks to me as long as I need. He doesn't push drugs and always tries to understand the problem before prescribing anything. He is willing to read and research on my behalf. I know I will get the attention I need and not just 15 minutes. I have sent my husband to him and will be sending my son.
About Dr. Ralph Austin, MD
- Family Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1093758294
Education & Certifications
- MCCG
- Medical Center of Central Georgia
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Princeton U
Dr. Austin works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Austin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Austin.
