Overview

Dr. Ralph Augostini, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital, Lima Memorial Health System and Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.



Dr. Augostini works at RICHARD M ROSS HEART HOSPITAL AT OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY WEXNER MEDICAL CENTER in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Syncope and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.