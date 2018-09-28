Dr. Ralph Augostini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Augostini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Augostini, MD
Overview
Dr. Ralph Augostini, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital, Lima Memorial Health System and Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.
Locations
Ross Ambulatory Care Clinic452 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-4299
Heart and Vascular Center of Upper Arlington1800 Zollinger Rd Fl 2, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 685-8800
Osu Internal Medicine LLC473 W 12th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-4967
Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center410 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Licking Memorial Hospital
- Lima Memorial Health System
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome doctor in many ways!
About Dr. Ralph Augostini, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1104821552
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
