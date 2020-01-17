See All Nephrologists in Lawrenceburg, TN
Dr. Ralph Atkinson III, MD

Nephrology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ralph Atkinson III, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lawrenceburg, TN. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Saint Thomas West Hospital, Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.

Dr. Atkinson III works at Nephrology Associates, PC in Lawrenceburg, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Associates, PC
    1311 S Locust Ave Ste 104, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2412
  2. 2
    Nephrology Associates - Nashville - White Bridge
    28 White Bridge Pike Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2413

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Saint Thomas West Hospital
  • Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence
  • Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Treatment frequency



Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dialysis
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Treatment Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Biopsy Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Jan 17, 2020
    I first started being a patient of Dr Atkinson in 2008. I cannot day enough good about him. I feel that he has kept me and my kidney going. I consider him my lifeline
    About Dr. Ralph Atkinson III, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083606248
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Mississippi
    Internship
    • University of Mississippi
    Medical Education
    • University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ralph Atkinson III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atkinson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Atkinson III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Atkinson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Atkinson III has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atkinson III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Atkinson III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkinson III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atkinson III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atkinson III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

