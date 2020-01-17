Overview

Dr. Ralph Atkinson III, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lawrenceburg, TN. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Saint Thomas West Hospital, Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.



Dr. Atkinson III works at Nephrology Associates, PC in Lawrenceburg, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.