Dr. Trey Aquadro III, MD
Dr. Trey Aquadro III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Auburn, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.
East Alabama Plastic Surgery1935 E Glenn Ave Ste 102, Auburn, AL 36830 Directions (334) 321-4989Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- East Alabama Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Aquadro and how pleased I am with the results of my surgery. I looked at the results galleries of different physicians and felt like I had an idea of how results could vary. Well he surpassed my expectations. I am so pleased with the results of my breast reduction surgery. I look and feel amazing. He listened to what I said and did exactly as I asked. Both he and his staff were very pleasant, professional and helpful in every way. Because of them I have a new lease on life. I can't thank them enough and I highly recommend Dr. Aquadro to anyone looking for a talented and professional plastic surgeon.
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1992835722
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
- Rhodes College
- Plastic Surgery
