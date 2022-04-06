Dr. Goswami has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raktima Goswami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raktima Goswami, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from JAMMU UNIVERSITY JAMMU / ACHARYA SHRI CHANDER COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Grove City Medical Center and West Penn Hospital.
Dr. Goswami works at
Locations
-
1
Dept of Nephrology320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-4971MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Allegheny Center-Digestive Health1307 Federal St Ste B100, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-8900
-
3
Ahn Nephrology Associates500 Blazier Dr Ste 200, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 359-8900
-
4
Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Clinical Lab12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (844) 497-4968Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Grove City Medical Center
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goswami?
This was my 4th colonoscopy over the past 25 years and my best experience to date. Dr. Goswami was professional, and courteous....exactly what I hoped for. I was concerned by some of the reviews and find no basis for them based on my experience which is 5 stars. I will see her again next time I'm due for this procedure. It was a pleasure meeting her.
About Dr. Raktima Goswami, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1760792576
Education & Certifications
- JAMMU UNIVERSITY JAMMU / ACHARYA SHRI CHANDER COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goswami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goswami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goswami works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Goswami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goswami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goswami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goswami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.