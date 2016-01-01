Dr. Rakhshi Hydari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hydari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rakhshi Hydari, MD
Overview
Dr. Rakhshi Hydari, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Locations
Advance Lung and Sleep Center321 N Highland Ave Ste 105, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (903) 347-0001Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
The Homestead of Sherman1000 Sara Swamy Dr, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 347-0001
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rakhshi Hydari, MD
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hydari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hydari accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hydari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hydari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hydari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hydari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hydari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.