Dr. Rakhshanda Neelam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rakhshanda Neelam, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School|Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.
Dr. Neelam works at
Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Neelam is an outstanding doctor whose interest is ALWAYS focused on her patient. She is competent, caring and current in her fields of expertise. My sister found hope in her treatment and care under Dr. Neelam's watchful eyes and caring heart and hands.
About Dr. Rakhshanda Neelam, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1245217611
Education & Certifications
- Chicago Medical School, Medical Oncology and Hematology
- Edgewater Hospital
- Chicago Medical School|Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
Dr. Neelam works at
