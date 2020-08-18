Overview

Dr. Rakhil Rubinova, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rubinova works at NYU Langone Diabetes and Endocrinology Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.