Dr. Rakhi Vyas, DO

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
5 (30)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rakhi Vyas, DO is a Registered Nurse in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

Dr. Vyas works at Practice in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Secaucus, NJ and Florham Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Practice
    106 Grand Ave Ste 435, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 465-7201
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Practice
    55 Meadowlands Pkwy, Secaucus, NJ 07094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 965-8426
  3. 3
    Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine
    83 Hanover Rd Ste 255, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 701-0985

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis
Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 30 ratings
Patient Ratings (30)
5 Star
(29)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Dr. Rakhi Vyas, DO

  • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
  • 9 years of experience
  • English
  • 1679986459
Education & Certifications

  • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rakhi Vyas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vyas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Vyas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Vyas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

30 patients have reviewed Dr. Vyas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vyas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vyas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vyas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

