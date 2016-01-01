Dr. Rakhi Sinha, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rakhi Sinha, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.
South Central Family Health Center4425 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90011 Directions (323) 908-4200
Pomona Community Health Center1450 E HOLT AVE, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 630-7927
USC Eisner Family Medicine Clinic1400 S Grand Ave Ste 101, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (213) 744-0801
- California Hospital Medical Center
- Blue Shield of California
- Family Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1790067650
- Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
- Family Practice
Dr. Sinha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sinha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinha.
