Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rakhi Shah, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rakhi Shah, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pikeville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group351 Delnor Dr Ste 302, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 653-4240
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group414 Division Dr, Sugar Grove, IL 60554 Directions (630) 653-4240
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
She did not go out of her way to make me feel comfortable. Her bed side manner leaves a lot to be desired.
About Dr. Rakhi Shah, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1952450652
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University (Sparrow)
- University Of Pikeville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
