Dr. Rakhi Patil, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
The Midwest Center for Sight8901 Golf Rd Ste 300, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 824-3127Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Patil is very understanding of her patients needs and clearly relates to their needs. Would recommend her 100%.
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1740213495
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- U Il-Chicago Hosp
- Weiss Meml Hosp-U Chicago
- Rush University
- MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
