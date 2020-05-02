See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Sterling Heights, MI
Dr. Rakesh Vakhariya, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Rakesh Vakhariya, DO

Pain Medicine
4 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rakesh Vakhariya, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Vakhariya works at PAIN CLINIC OF MICHIGAN in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Honet, MD
Dr. James Honet, MD
8 (201)
View Profile
Dr. Lakshmana Madala, MD
Dr. Lakshmana Madala, MD
8 (12)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Clinic of Michigan
    35634 Dequindre Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 977-7246
  2. 2
    2820 Crooks Rd Ste 100, Rochester Hills, MI 48309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 977-7246

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vakhariya?

    May 02, 2020
    I've been a patient of Dr Vakariya and Wendy for over 10 yrs. His care of my pain issues has been stellar...as is that of his PA, Wendy. This office is NOT a "script mill"...the practitioners are, however, dedicated to helping their patients obtain the best and latest therapies directed at lessening and/or eliminating any pain that is vexing, disabling or preventing a patient from living a fulfilling life. The MD/PAs use many different modalities in their armamentarium in order to bring about the aforementioned pain treatments. I have learned a great deal regarding the treatment of pain as well as additional practices (ice, heat, exercise etc.) to end, taper and augment oral pain therapy when it creates unwanted side effects. Kudos to the entire staff. Warmest Regards
    Mauro Florentine, PharmD — May 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rakesh Vakhariya, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rakesh Vakhariya, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vakhariya to family and friends

    Dr. Vakhariya's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vakhariya

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rakesh Vakhariya, DO.

    About Dr. Rakesh Vakhariya, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184833667
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rakesh Vakhariya, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vakhariya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vakhariya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vakhariya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vakhariya has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vakhariya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Vakhariya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vakhariya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vakhariya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vakhariya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rakesh Vakhariya, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.