Overview

Dr. Rakesh Shrivastava, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Inst of Med Sci, BHU, Varanasi, India and is affiliated with Integris Health Edmond, OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest and Stroud Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shrivastava works at Heart & Vascular Specialists of Oklahoma in Edmond, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Malnutrition, Bedsores and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.