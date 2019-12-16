See All Interventional Cardiologists in Edmond, OK
Dr. Rakesh Shrivastava, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Rakesh Shrivastava, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Inst of Med Sci, BHU, Varanasi, India and is affiliated with Integris Health Edmond, OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest and Stroud Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Shrivastava works at Heart & Vascular Specialists of Oklahoma in Edmond, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Malnutrition, Bedsores and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
  1
    Edmond Office
    105 S Bryant Ave, Edmond, OK 73034 (405) 622-3063
  2
    Oklahoma City Office
    1342 S Douglas Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73130 (405) 622-3063

  Integris Health Edmond
  OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
  SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
  Stroud Regional Medical Center

Malnutrition
Bedsores
Pneumonia
Malnutrition
Bedsores
Pneumonia

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Community Care Network
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 16, 2019
    I have been a patient of Dr. Shrivastava's for over 4 years now. I would not go to a different Heart doctor. Doctor has always been above board, honest & professional. I can count on his forthrightedness & honest at all times. If I do not understand he explains in detail.
    Vikki Watson — Dec 16, 2019
    About Dr. Rakesh Shrivastava, MD

    Interventional Cardiology
    28 years of experience
    English, Hindi
    1043250863
    Education & Certifications

    Unity Hlth Sys
    Inst of Med Sci, BHU, Varanasi, India
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rakesh Shrivastava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shrivastava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shrivastava has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shrivastava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shrivastava has seen patients for Malnutrition, Bedsores and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shrivastava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shrivastava. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shrivastava.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shrivastava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shrivastava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

