Dr. Rakesh Sharma, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Amritsar and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
The Heart & Vascular Institute of Florida455 Pinellas St Ste 330, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 724-8611
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
I have seen Dr Sharma many times for my health and that of family members . He is an excellent cardiologist with current knowledge of all medicines and procedures . He did a very efficient catheterization on my husband and prevented unnecessary stunting He was very caring and explained the whole procedure and results to me in simple terms . I recommend him without question to anyone with a heart problem looking for first class compassionate care and possibly interventional treatment
- Interventional Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1114989134
- University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics
- Case West Res-St Lukes Hosp
- Government Medical College Amritsar
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
