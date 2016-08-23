Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They graduated from Bj Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Bay View Neurology4762 Rowan Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Directions (727) 380-2380Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Sincere, passionate and caring
About Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1497748719
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- VA Medical Center
- Bj Medical College
- Neurology
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Hindi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
