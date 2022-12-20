See All Cardiologists in Webster, TX
Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD

Cardiology
5 (612)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their fellowship with Medical College Of Virginia

Dr. Shah works at Bay Area Heart in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Bay Area Heart
    450 Blossom St Ste D, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 281-7714
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Type 2 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Cardiomyopathy With Heart Block Chevron Icon
Atrial Tachyarrhythmia With Short PR Interval Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Testing Chevron Icon
Bacterial Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Buerger's Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Due to Anthracyclines Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Calcification Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diastolic Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Exertional Hypertension Chevron Icon
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia Due to LDL Receptor Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Hypokalemia Familial Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Isolated Systolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Labile Hypertension Chevron Icon
Labored Breathing Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Hypotension Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Atrial Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Studies Chevron Icon
Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Radial Catheterization Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Syncopal Paroxysmal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transient Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Bell Benefit Trust
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • International Organization of Masters, Mates & Pilots
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
    • Prime Health Services
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Savility
    • State Farm
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United American Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 612 ratings
    Patient Ratings (612)
    5 Star
    (573)
    4 Star
    (19)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?

    Dec 20, 2022
    I like Dr. Shah. He is very cordial . He goes over every aspect of the visit. He answers all questions. I feel very comfortable with him. I suspect, no, I think he has a good sense of humor.
    Fay Welch — Dec 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shah to family and friends

    Dr. Shah's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shah

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD.

    About Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Indian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447292206
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College Of Virginia
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Baroda Med Coll/SSG Hosp|Medical College Baroda
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    612 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.