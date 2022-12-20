Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their fellowship with Medical College Of Virginia
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Bay Area Heart450 Blossom St Ste D, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (832) 281-7714Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr. Shah. He is very cordial . He goes over every aspect of the visit. He answers all questions. I feel very comfortable with him. I suspect, no, I think he has a good sense of humor.
About Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Indian
- 1447292206
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Baroda Med Coll/SSG Hosp|Medical College Baroda
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Indian.
612 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.