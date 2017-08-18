See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Riverview, FL
Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD is a Pulmonologist in Riverview, FL. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, South Florida Baptist Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at Sunshine Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine in Riverview, FL with other offices in Plant City, FL and Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Interstitial Lung Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Sunshine Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine
    13007 Summerfield Square Dr, Riverview, FL 33578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 686-9114
  2. 2
    Sunshine Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine
    2001 W Reynolds St, Plant City, FL 33563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 686-9115
  3. 3
    Sunshine Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine PA
    500 Vonderburg Dr Ste 201, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 686-9113
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • South Florida Baptist Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Interstitial Lung Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?

    Aug 18, 2017
    Dr Shah truly cares....he's got a good bedside manner. Sometimes takes a little to understand that but once you do you will not go anywhere else. Hard to find a Dr who cares. Now I need to listen too all of his recommendations to get even better ?? I'm glad I found him and followed him since then...
    Sdowse in Tampa, FL — Aug 18, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shah to family and friends

    Dr. Shah's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shah

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD.

    About Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134326804
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Raritan Bay Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Government Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Interstitial Lung Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rakesh Shah, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.