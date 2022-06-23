Overview

Dr. Rakesh Rohatgi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They completed their fellowship with Univ of California at Irvine College of Medicine



Dr. Rohatgi works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - The Villages in The Villages, FL with other offices in Leesburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.