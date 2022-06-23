Dr. Rakesh Rohatgi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rohatgi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rakesh Rohatgi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rakesh Rohatgi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They completed their fellowship with Univ of California at Irvine College of Medicine
Dr. Rohatgi works at
Locations
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Brownwood Cancer Center2955 Brownwood Blvd Ste 107, The Villages, FL 32163 Directions (352) 765-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Florida Cancer Specialists - Leesburg1600 W Main St, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 530-2189
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have found Dr. Rohtgi to be thorough and very competent. His assistant is also very capable. She takes a lot of time to listen and document your questions. Sometimes there is a bit of a wait but I can deal with that.
About Dr. Rakesh Rohatgi, MD
- Hematology
- English, Hindi
- 1750383980
Education & Certifications
- Univ of California at Irvine College of Medicine
- State University of New York,
- Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rohatgi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rohatgi accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rohatgi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rohatgi has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rohatgi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rohatgi speaks Hindi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rohatgi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rohatgi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rohatgi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rohatgi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.