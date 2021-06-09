Dr. Rakesh Ranjan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranjan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rakesh Ranjan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rakesh Ranjan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DR. RAJENDRA PRASAD GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Euclid Hospital and Marymount Hospital.
Dr. Ranjan works at
Locations
Rakesh Ranjan M.d. & Assoc. Inc.801 E Washington St Ste 150, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 722-1069
Charak Center for Health and Wellness8532 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 205-1008
Rakesh Ranjan MD Assoc Inc347 Midway Blvd Ste 210, Elyria, OH 44035 Directions (440) 324-5555
Rakesh Ranjan MD and Associates4302 Allen Rd Ste 420, Stow, OH 44224 Directions (330) 865-4644
Hospital Affiliations
- Euclid Hospital
- Marymount Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I decided to look for a new psychiatrist to help me with my anxiety and panic attacks. I was referred to Charak Center and can tell you firsthand they really know what they're doing! They were incredibly thorough during my intake interview. The staff at the Medina office were very polite and professional. I was surprised that they actually took the time to listen and seemed genuinely interested in my well-being. I am now a full-time patient with them and could not be happier. I have struggled with anxiety and panic attacks for over 26 years and this is the first time I actually feel a sense of comfort knowing that there is a doctor's office that is well-staffed with knowledgeable people. I'm looking forward to my future without having to worry whether or not my doctor will be available. The Charak Center respond quickly. They got me an apartment right away
About Dr. Rakesh Ranjan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1073549606
Education & Certifications
- DR. RAJENDRA PRASAD GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ranjan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ranjan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ranjan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
152 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranjan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranjan.
