See All Interventional Cardiologists in Ocala, FL
Dr. Rakesh Prashad, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Rakesh Prashad, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4 (35)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rakesh Prashad, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.

Dr. Prashad works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Carotid Artery Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Citrus Cardiology Consultants, P.A.
    2101 SW 20th Pl, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 706-1247
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
  • Adventhealth Ocala

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mitral Valve Disease
Carotid Artery Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Disease
Carotid Artery Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventions Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Monitoring Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Studies Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Prashad?

    Sep 06, 2022
    I was fortunate Dr. Prashad was on call the day I went into the ER at Ocala Regional hospital. This man is my Saint. He explained everything that was going to happen beginning with the catherization and if stints could not be done what would happen next. He came in to follow up daily. His follow up is through and always has time for all questions and answers them fully. I travel 2.5 hours to see this man because all my faith in him. He is the reason I am here now.
    Roxanne Rears — Sep 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rakesh Prashad, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rakesh Prashad, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Prashad to family and friends

    Dr. Prashad's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Prashad

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rakesh Prashad, MD.

    About Dr. Rakesh Prashad, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992800155
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center|Mt Sinai Med Ctr-U Miami|New Eng Med Ctr/Tufts U
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami|Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rakesh Prashad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prashad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prashad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prashad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prashad works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Dr. Prashad’s profile.

    Dr. Prashad has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease, Carotid Artery Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prashad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Prashad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prashad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prashad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prashad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rakesh Prashad, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.