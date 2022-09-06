Overview

Dr. Rakesh Prashad, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Prashad works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Carotid Artery Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.