Overview

Dr. Rakesh Prasad, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Health Edmond.



Dr. Prasad works at Internal Medicine Associates of Oklahoma City, PLLC in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.