Dr. Rakesh Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Rakesh Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University, Tx|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Urology At Orlando1812 N Mills Ave Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions
AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Oviedo8000 Red Bug Lake Rd Ste 290, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Dr. Rakesh Patel and the staff at the AdventHealth urology clinic were outstanding. Excellent education/instruction, care, and concern. An extremely positive visit.
About Dr. Rakesh Patel, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Fl Coll Of Med, Urology Univ Of Fl Coll Of Med, General Surgery|University of Florida-Gainesville
- Texas Texas A&M University, Tx|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
