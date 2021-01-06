Overview

Dr. Rakesh Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University, Tx|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Patel works at AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

