Overview

Dr. Rakesh Patel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Rakesh B. Patel, Smithtown, NY in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.