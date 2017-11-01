Dr. Rakesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rakesh Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Rakesh Patel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Locations
Rakesh B. Patel Physician PC48 Route 25A Ste 103, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 784-7373
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My primary care physician requested that I make an appointment with Dr, Patel after she noted a variation in my EKG from last year's result. I immediiately saw him at St. Catherine's, examined me and took another EKG and sonogram.. He took the time to explain all the results and answered all my questions. His staff was very pleasantI and courteous. I highly recommend his services
About Dr. Rakesh Patel, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1568460343
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hosp
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University
- G.L.S. Higher Secondary School-Pre-Medical
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.