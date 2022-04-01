Overview

Dr. Rakesh Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Palmetto Health-USC Ophthalmology in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Ectropion of Eyelid and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.