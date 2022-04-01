Dr. Rakesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rakesh Patel, MD
Dr. Rakesh Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Palmetto Health-USC Ophthalmology9 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 340, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 434-2020
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
I would like to thank Dr. Patel and his staff for the excellent care I received during my recent eye surgery. The results are incredible. His professional mannerism and excellence in ocular surgery put me at ease and I am so thankful and very pleased with the results. I am blessed to have him as my surgeon and I would highly recommend him. Thank you for being my Physician.
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- University Of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Montefiore / Albert Einstein Coll of Med
- Maimondes Med Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Duke University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Ectropion of Eyelid and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
