Dr. Rakesh Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rakesh Patel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Cypress Pediatrics PA9539 Huffmeister Rd, Houston, TX 77095 Directions (832) 593-8100
-
2
Endocrine and Psychiatry Center (epc)21308 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 206-8201
-
3
Nebraska Medical Ctr Dbts Ctr984100 Nebraska Medical Ctr, Omaha, NE 68198 Directions (402) 559-8700
- 4 1441 Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (832) 593-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
They are very friendly. Dr. Patel and the nurse practitioner Shannon are pretty good on what they do. Also they have a lab there to your blood work. So you don't have go to other places for blood work. Also they offer a class for diabectics to know what to eat.
About Dr. Rakesh Patel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1386629699
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
