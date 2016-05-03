Overview

Dr. Rakesh Patel, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Rowan Diagnostic Clinic PA in Salisbury, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.