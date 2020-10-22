Dr. Rakesh Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rakesh Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rakesh Parikh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from POONA UNIVERSITY / N.D.M.V.P. SAMAJ'S MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave Ste 330, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 966-6736
Capitol GI Consultants4 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 205, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 773-6200
Mercy San Juan Medical Center6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (800) 677-4491TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Sutter Rehabilitation Institute1 Medical Plaza Dr, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 781-1408SaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Recently I had my first colonoscopy which was performed by Dr Parikh of Capitol Gastroenterlogy Consultants Medical Group Inc. in Roseville. Everything from start to finish & follow-up was first rate. I have no complaints with the Doctor or his staff. Thank you, doc!
About Dr. Rakesh Parikh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1326052028
Education & Certifications
- POONA UNIVERSITY / N.D.M.V.P. SAMAJ'S MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
