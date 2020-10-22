Overview

Dr. Rakesh Parikh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from POONA UNIVERSITY / N.D.M.V.P. SAMAJ'S MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Parikh works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Carmichael, CA with other offices in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.