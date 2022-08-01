Overview

Dr. Rakesh Mashru, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Mashru works at Cooper University Health Care in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.