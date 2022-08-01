Dr. Rakesh Mashru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mashru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rakesh Mashru, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rakesh Mashru, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Mashru works at
Cooper Bone & Joint Institute900 Centennial Blvd Ste 203 Bldg 2, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Mashru repaired my tibia 2.5 years ago. When I saw my xray after surgery I couldnt believe the feat of engineering he performed inside my leg! I had previously broken my patella on the same leg so I wasn't expecting much in the way it would look, just needed to walk. I'm still amazed how he put it all together because it works And looks no different than the other!! I'd definitely see him again.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Gujarati and Marathi
- Male
- 1750318739
- Mcp Hahnemann University
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Mashru has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mashru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mashru using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mashru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mashru has seen patients for Broken Arm, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mashru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mashru speaks Gujarati and Marathi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mashru. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mashru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mashru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mashru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.