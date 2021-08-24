Dr. Rakesh Mangal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rakesh Mangal, MD
Overview
Dr. Rakesh Mangal, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Mangal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fannin Fertility Center7900 Fannin St Ste 2700, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 512-7900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mangal?
Dr. Mangal and his staff are an exceptional group of people. They go over and beyond to be supportive and informative. I trust Dr. Mangan and his professional recommendations. I know that God led us to him and I'm trusting the process.
About Dr. Rakesh Mangal, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1588666879
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Med
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
- Alton Ochner Med Found
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Millsaps College
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mangal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mangal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mangal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mangal works at
Dr. Mangal speaks Hindi.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mangal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mangal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.