Dr. Rakesh Mangal, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4 (52)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rakesh Mangal, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Dr. Mangal works at Aspire Fertility in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Fannin Fertility Center
    7900 Fannin St Ste 2700, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 512-7900
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Polyps
Dilation and Curettage
Ectopic Pregnancy
Cervical Polyps
Dilation and Curettage
Ectopic Pregnancy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cervical Polyps
Dilation and Curettage
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Female Pelvic Disorders
High Risk Pregnancy
Infertility
Male Infertility
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Miscarriages
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteopenia
Ovarian Cysts
Pelvic Pain
Perimenopause
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Sperm Abnormalities
Uterine Fibroids
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 24, 2021
    Dr. Mangal and his staff are an exceptional group of people. They go over and beyond to be supportive and informative. I trust Dr. Mangan and his professional recommendations. I know that God led us to him and I'm trusting the process.
    Hycen Howard — Aug 24, 2021
    About Dr. Rakesh Mangal, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1588666879
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor Coll Med
    Residency
    • Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
    Internship
    • Alton Ochner Med Found
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Undergraduate School
    • Millsaps College
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rakesh Mangal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mangal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mangal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mangal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mangal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

