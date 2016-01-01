See All Neurologists in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Rakesh Magun, MB BS

Neurology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Rakesh Magun, MB BS is a Neurology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. 

Dr. Magun works at Buffalo General Medical Center in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Williamsville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Western New York Radiology Assocs
    100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 859-5600
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Ubmd Pediatric Outpatient Center (conventus)- Great Lakes Health System
    1001 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 961-9900
  3. 3
    University of Buffalo MD Physicians Group
    5851 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 932-6080

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Functional Movement Screening
Evoked Potential Test
Wada Test
Functional Movement Screening
Evoked Potential Test
Wada Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rakesh Magun, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396298055
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rakesh Magun, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Magun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Magun has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.