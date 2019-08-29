See All Registered Nurses in Mount Holly, NJ
Dr. Rakesh Gupta, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
3 (29)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rakesh Gupta, MD is a Registered Nurse in Mount Holly, NJ. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Punjab University Dayanand Medical College and Hospital and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Gupta works at Pain Care Associates, PA in Mount Holly, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Care Associates, PA
    120 Madison Ave Ste D, Mount Holly, NJ 08060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intradiscal Electrothermic Therapy (IDET) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(13)
Jo, Burlington — Aug 29, 2019
About Dr. Rakesh Gupta, MD

  • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
  • 43 years of experience
  • English, Hindi and Punjabi
  • 1639197783
Education & Certifications

  • Hospital for Special Surgery, Memorial Sloan Kettering
  • New York Medical College Hospitals
  • Hartford Hospital
  • Punjab University Dayanand Medical College and Hospital
  • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gupta works at Pain Care Associates, PA in Mount Holly, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gupta’s profile.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

