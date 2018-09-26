Dr. Rakesh Gulati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rakesh Gulati, MD
Overview
Dr. Rakesh Gulati, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Coll. of Medical Science and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Gulati works at
Locations
Jefferson Renal Associates33 S 9th St Ste 700, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Nicoletti Kidney Transplant Center833 Chestnut St Ste 138, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gulati is a blessing to my mother. Her prior Nephrologist was cold and made us feel like there was no hope for my mother (82), who has been in stage III-IV for over 27+ years. When Dr. Gulati read my mother's chart, he was able to identify "what else" we could do. His bedside matter is impeccable. He took his time with my mother. He listened. Asked her relevant questions. Got her involved. Gave her hope that he would use/do everything in his expertise to care for her. PRICELESS!!
About Dr. Rakesh Gulati, MD
- Nephrology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1770571937
Education & Certifications
- Batra Hospital & Medical Research Center
- Mahatma Gandhi Coll. of Medical Science
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gulati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gulati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gulati has seen patients for Nephrotic Syndrome, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gulati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gulati speaks Chinese.
365 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gulati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gulati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.