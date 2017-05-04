Overview

Dr. Rakesh Gopinathannair, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Trvandrum Medical College|Trvandrum Medical College|University of Kerala|University of Kerala and is affiliated with Research Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gopinathannair works at Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Clinton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.