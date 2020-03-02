Dr. Rakesh Dua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rakesh Dua, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rakesh Dua, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County.
Locations
Rakesh K Dua MD2035 Ralph Ave Ste B8, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 968-2534
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have been going to Dr. Dua for over 20 years with our sons. Now take our grand princess there. Excellent service. Staff phenomenal.
About Dr. Rakesh Dua, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1063478204
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dua has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dua speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dua.
