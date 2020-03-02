See All Pediatricians in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Rakesh Dua, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rakesh Dua, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County.

Dr. Dua works at Rakesh K Dua MD in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Rakesh K Dua MD
    2035 Ralph Ave Ste B8, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 968-2534

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
  • NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling
Obesity Counseling
Pediatric Obesity
Diabetes Counseling
Obesity Counseling
Pediatric Obesity

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 02, 2020
    Have been going to Dr. Dua for over 20 years with our sons. Now take our grand princess there. Excellent service. Staff phenomenal.
    Andrea — Mar 02, 2020
    About Dr. Rakesh Dua, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
    • 1063478204
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rakesh Dua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dua has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dua speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dua.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

