Overview

Dr. Rakesh Donthineni, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wales, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus and Sutter Delta Medical Center.



Dr. Donthineni works at Jaison James MD Inc. in Oakland, CA with other offices in Antioch, CA and Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.