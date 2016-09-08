Dr. Rakesh Choubey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choubey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rakesh Choubey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rakesh Choubey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.
Locations
1
Gessler Clinic PA635 1ST ST N, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 294-0670
2
Winter Haven Hospital Inc200 Avenue F NE, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 294-0670
Hospital Affiliations
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is excellent. He combines clinical competence and compassion to provide excellent wuality care. Thank you Dr Choubey for coming to Winter Haven and to Gessler Clinic, my clinic of choice through multiple decades.
About Dr. Rakesh Choubey, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1811159015
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choubey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choubey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choubey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choubey has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choubey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Choubey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choubey.
