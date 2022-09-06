Dr. Rakesh Chopra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chopra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rakesh Chopra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rakesh Chopra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Riverside, CA.
Dr. Chopra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Riverside Office3975 Jackson St Ste 206, Riverside, CA 92503 Directions (951) 364-0173Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chopra?
When I arrived in the office yes you do wait for sometime. When I saw the reviews I was skeptical. I just prayed ask God for direction to get help for my health. I met a beautiful soul Millie very kind at the front desk. I met with Dr Chopra who was very concerned about my health when I told him I have had pain for 11 months on my right side. I gave him blood results from the Rheumatologist that I had alot of health issues. My liver enzymes were high and inflamed liver also hard to swallow on my throat for a long time something needed to be done. Dr Chopra was Professional really cared and wanted to find what was happening on my health. Dr Chopra looked at my blood tests saw abnormal high positive he had sent out for a MRI MRCP Radiology and Nuclear Medicine for Liver and Spleen scan also a Liver Biopsy to check for Hepatitis or Liver disease or Cancer. I am so grateful for this Dr Chopra and staff God bless you all thank you for caring!
About Dr. Rakesh Chopra, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1477655298
Education & Certifications
- Catholic Med Center|Catholic Med Ctr
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chopra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chopra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chopra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chopra works at
Dr. Chopra has seen patients for Malnutrition, Dehydration and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chopra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chopra speaks Hindi.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Chopra. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chopra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chopra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chopra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.