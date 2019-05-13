Overview

Dr. Rakesh Chokshi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Smt Nhl Muni Coll and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.



Dr. Chokshi works at Elvira M Dawis MD in Saginaw, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.