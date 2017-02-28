Dr. Rakesh Baman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rakesh Baman, MD
Overview
Dr. Rakesh Baman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta and Piedmont McDuffie.

Locations
University Cardiology Associates - Augusta Heart Associates2258 Wrightsboro Rd Ste 400, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 724-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
- Piedmont McDuffie
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baman is a highly skilled, compassionate and practical doctor. When I saw him at PMMC, I felt I was in good hands. Would not hesitate to recommend him.
About Dr. Rakesh Baman, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1134109051
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-R W Johnson Med Sch, Cardiovascular Diseases Msu-Kalamazoo Ctr Med Stu, Internal Medicine
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Baman has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Baman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.