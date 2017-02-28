Overview

Dr. Rakesh Baman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta and Piedmont McDuffie.



Dr. Baman works at University Cardiology Associates - Augusta Heart Associates in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.