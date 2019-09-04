Dr. Bagai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rakesh Bagai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rakesh Bagai, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Bagai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ironwood Women's Center in Scottsdale8880 E Desert Cove Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 314-6670Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers5810 W Beverly Ln, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 312-3000
-
3
Scottsdale3501 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 347, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 314-6670
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altec
- Ameriben
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- AZ Health Concepts
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Concepts
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Cofinity
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
- Compusys
- Concentra
- Conseco
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- CRS
- EBMS
- El Paso First Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Net
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Healthcare Connect
- HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Integra Physician Network
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- LifeWise
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Lutheran Preferred
- Magellan Health Services
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Maricopa Managed Care
- Marsh Affinity Group Services
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MedPartners
- Meritain Health
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Physicians Mutual
- Pinal/Gila LTC
- Premera Blue Cross
- Prime Health Imaging
- Principal Life
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Private Small Business Insurance
- Prudential
- Pyramid Life
- SCAN Health Plan
- Self Pay
- Sierra Choice
- Sliding Scale
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- State Farm
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UniCare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
- Unum
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Wausau Benefits
- Worker's Compensation
- WPS Health Insurance
- Yavapai Long Term Care
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bagai?
Everything here has been pleasant.
About Dr. Rakesh Bagai, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1114182888
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bagai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bagai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bagai works at
Dr. Bagai speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.