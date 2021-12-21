Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rakesh Amin, MD
Dr. Rakesh Amin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Locations
Athena Consulting220 Athens Way Ste 104, Nashville, TN 37228 Directions (615) 320-1155
Life Psychiatric Clinic609 S Kelly Ave Ste B2, Edmond, OK 73003 Directions (405) 724-6871Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Clearpath Outpatient Clinic1639 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 202, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 447-9880
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I had seen Dr. Amin for approximately 3-4 years, and I was always treated very compassionately. I was sad when he left the agency he was working at, because he was someone I could trust and someone who also had good feedback and a positive attitude. I feel like practitioners like Dr. Amin are very rare and highly sought after. I would definitely work with him again if I had the chance.
About Dr. Rakesh Amin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1437445475
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Psychiatry
