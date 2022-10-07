Overview

Dr. Ra'Kerry Rahman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.



Dr. Rahman works at Ra'Kerry Rahman in Pasadena, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.