Dr. Rajyalakshmi Vadali, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Rajyalakshmi Vadali, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.

Dr. Vadali works at Rainbow Medical Association in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Rainbow Medical Association
    200 Perrine Rd Ste 228, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 679-0660
  2
    Rainbow Medical Association
    1 Ethel Rd Ste 103A, Edison, NJ 08817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 679-0660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Cough
Rash
Fever
Cough
Rash

Fever
Cough
Rash
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bird Flu
Boil Chevron Icon
  Boil
Diarrhea
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infant Care
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Well Baby Care
  Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 19, 2021
    she is good at her service and staff also very friendly
    SAI RAM NEERUKONDA — Jan 19, 2021
    About Dr. Rajyalakshmi Vadali, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1134129448
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nassau Co Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajyalakshmi Vadali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vadali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vadali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vadali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Vadali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vadali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vadali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vadali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

