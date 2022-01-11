See All Rheumatologists in Bridgeport, WV
Dr. Rajwardhan Yadav, MD

Rheumatology
5.0 (2)
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rajwardhan Yadav, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / DR. VAISHAMPAYAN MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Yadav works at UPC Bridgeport Endocrinology in Bridgeport, WV with other offices in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premiere Medical Group Inc.
    710 Genesis Blvd, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (681) 342-3490
    Rheumatology
    1000 Asylum Ave Ste 2115, Hartford, CT 06105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 714-5816

Hospital Affiliations
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Gout
Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 11, 2022
    Sometimes the universe aligns for us. After struggling more than a year and half with autoimmune issues, I met Dr. Yadav. I had seen several other Doctors. I had a working diagnosis from an academic center after meeting them for less than 30 mins. No one was doing any evaluations of my body, etc. My first appointment with Dr. Yadav was critical. He examined everything and also took down my history. I was also able to show photos of symptoms over time. He then asked pointed questions. I love that he didn't assume any other Doc had it right and essentially did a "white board" session on my medical history. Not only is this a thoughtful approach, I gained immediate trust. After 18 months of struggling, losing my job and sense of purpose, Dr. Yadav is working diligently to uncover a real diagnosis while also treating flares. Even as I write this, I get a bit weepy. So many doctors do not care about their patients. I feel blessed to have met him and to be under his care.
    Lynn — Jan 11, 2022
    About Dr. Rajwardhan Yadav, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134445653
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / DR. VAISHAMPAYAN MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yadav has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yadav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yadav has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yadav on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yadav. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yadav.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yadav, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yadav appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

