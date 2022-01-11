Dr. Yadav has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajwardhan Yadav, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajwardhan Yadav, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / DR. VAISHAMPAYAN MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Yadav works at
Locations
1
Premiere Medical Group Inc.710 Genesis Blvd, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (681) 342-3490
2
Rheumatology1000 Asylum Ave Ste 2115, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-5816
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Sometimes the universe aligns for us. After struggling more than a year and half with autoimmune issues, I met Dr. Yadav. I had seen several other Doctors. I had a working diagnosis from an academic center after meeting them for less than 30 mins. No one was doing any evaluations of my body, etc. My first appointment with Dr. Yadav was critical. He examined everything and also took down my history. I was also able to show photos of symptoms over time. He then asked pointed questions. I love that he didn't assume any other Doc had it right and essentially did a "white board" session on my medical history. Not only is this a thoughtful approach, I gained immediate trust. After 18 months of struggling, losing my job and sense of purpose, Dr. Yadav is working diligently to uncover a real diagnosis while also treating flares. Even as I write this, I get a bit weepy. So many doctors do not care about their patients. I feel blessed to have met him and to be under his care.
About Dr. Rajwardhan Yadav, MD
- Rheumatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1134445653
Education & Certifications
- SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / DR. VAISHAMPAYAN MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Yadav works at
