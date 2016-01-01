Dr. Rajvir Singh, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajvir Singh, DDS
Overview
Dr. Rajvir Singh, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
-
1
Ac King Dental Pllc13309 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX 75240 Directions (469) 290-0609
-
2
Kunduru Dental Pllc4164 S BROADWAY AVE, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 939-0703
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
About Dr. Rajvir Singh, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1760041347
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.