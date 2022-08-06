See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Rajveer Purohit, MD

Urology
4 (41)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rajveer Purohit, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Purohit works at Mount Sinai Urology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urethral Stricture and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jerry G Blaivas MD PC
    445 E 77th St Apt 2M, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urethral Stricture
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Phimosis
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Purohit?

    Aug 06, 2022
    My daughter had vaginoplasty surgery with Dr. Purohit in May 2022. We met with him the first time December 2021. When we first met with Dr Purohit, he was very thorough and patient. He took the time to answer all of our questions and used the whiteboard in the exam room to visually diagram the different options in a way that made it easy to understand. We never felt rushed and we could tell pretty quickly he was the surgeon we wanted to use. From there, we started the scheduling process and started working with Sam in the office to get everything sorted out. Having Sam on our team made us feel like we were having a VIP experience. Sam walked us through every step of the process from billing to paperwork to accommodations (since we are from out of town), to what to expect every step of the process. Sam did the communications with all of the departments to make sure everything went smoothly. I honestly feel like we could not have done this without her help. Dr. Purohit did a wonderful job on the surgery and my daughter is extremely happy with the outcome and functionality of her new vagina and vulva, but we all know behind the scenes experiences can make or break the final outcome. Sam did an amazing job coordinating everything and making sure we were taken care of every step of the way. At one point after my daughter surgery, she had a small issue that put us in the emergency room and Dr Purohit‘s team was at her bedside within five minutes of us arriving, even before an ER nurse or doc. They were able to fix the issue and put everything at ease. After the surgery, our questions and need for assistance did not stop, and Dr Purohit and his team were always there to help us with whatever we needed. It has been over two months and my daughter is completely healed, and I still feel like Sam and Dr Purohit are family. Dr. Purohit is very obviously a brilliant surgeon, and very good at what he does, but he also cares about his patients and is willing to go the extra mile to make sure the experience is top notch from start to finish. Highly recommend. I was a very nervous mother and I’m so thankful for the care we received from Dr Purohit, Sam, and the rest of the behind-the-scenes team.
    Sierra Malnove — Aug 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rajveer Purohit, MD
    About Dr. Rajveer Purohit, MD

    • Urology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    • Male
    • 1164466728
    Education & Certifications

    • Jerry Blaivas
    • UCSF Medical Center
    • UCSF Medical Center
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    • Urology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajveer Purohit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purohit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Purohit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Purohit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Purohit works at Mount Sinai Urology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Purohit’s profile.

    Dr. Purohit has seen patients for Urethral Stricture and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purohit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Purohit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purohit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purohit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purohit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

