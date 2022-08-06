Dr. Rajveer Purohit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purohit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajveer Purohit, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rajveer Purohit, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Purohit works at
Jerry G Blaivas MD PC445 E 77th St Apt 2M, New York, NY 10075 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
My daughter had vaginoplasty surgery with Dr. Purohit in May 2022. We met with him the first time December 2021. When we first met with Dr Purohit, he was very thorough and patient. He took the time to answer all of our questions and used the whiteboard in the exam room to visually diagram the different options in a way that made it easy to understand. We never felt rushed and we could tell pretty quickly he was the surgeon we wanted to use. From there, we started the scheduling process and started working with Sam in the office to get everything sorted out. Having Sam on our team made us feel like we were having a VIP experience. Sam walked us through every step of the process from billing to paperwork to accommodations (since we are from out of town), to what to expect every step of the process. Sam did the communications with all of the departments to make sure everything went smoothly. I honestly feel like we could not have done this without her help. Dr. Purohit did a wonderful job on the surgery and my daughter is extremely happy with the outcome and functionality of her new vagina and vulva, but we all know behind the scenes experiences can make or break the final outcome. Sam did an amazing job coordinating everything and making sure we were taken care of every step of the way. At one point after my daughter surgery, she had a small issue that put us in the emergency room and Dr Purohit‘s team was at her bedside within five minutes of us arriving, even before an ER nurse or doc. They were able to fix the issue and put everything at ease. After the surgery, our questions and need for assistance did not stop, and Dr Purohit and his team were always there to help us with whatever we needed. It has been over two months and my daughter is completely healed, and I still feel like Sam and Dr Purohit are family. Dr. Purohit is very obviously a brilliant surgeon, and very good at what he does, but he also cares about his patients and is willing to go the extra mile to make sure the experience is top notch from start to finish. Highly recommend. I was a very nervous mother and I’m so thankful for the care we received from Dr Purohit, Sam, and the rest of the behind-the-scenes team.
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- Male
- 1164466728
- Jerry Blaivas
- UCSF Medical Center
- UCSF Medical Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Urology
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Purohit works at
Dr. Purohit has seen patients for Urethral Stricture and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more.
Dr. Purohit speaks Hindi and Spanish.
