Overview

Dr. Rajul Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo West Campus, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Sonoran Heart, LLC in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Goodyear, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Ectasia, Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.