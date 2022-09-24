Dr. Raju Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raju Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raju Thomas, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from U Bombay and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center and University Medical Center New Orleans.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
Tulane Urology & Fertility Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 3, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5271
-
2
Tulane Doctors - Urology - Garden District3525 Prytania St Ste 614, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 891-8454
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Thomas is a very kind and skilled professional. He performed my vasectomy and it went very smoothly. He is meticulous and very thorough in his work. While performing my surgery he was impressing on his assistant these qualities; "the devil is in the details" was his term. He and his staff made me feel as comfortable as possible in an uncomfortable position. Afterward he insisted on speaking with me and my wife to answer all questions and make sure we knew how to handle the recovery. And even though we are moving away soon he asked that we send him a copy of the recovery report so he knows how I'm doing. I've never had a doctor do that. An absolutely lovely, caring, funny man who is one of the best at what he does. I don't think you could find someone better as your urologist.
About Dr. Raju Thomas, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1093809360
Education & Certifications
- Natl Kidney Fdn
- Metro Grp Hosp|Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- King Edward Meml Hosp
- U Bombay
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.