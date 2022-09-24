Overview

Dr. Raju Thomas, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from U Bombay and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center and University Medical Center New Orleans.



Dr. Thomas works at Tulane Urology & Fertility Clinic in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.