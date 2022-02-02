Dr. Raju Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raju Patel, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Raju Patel, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED|KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Tacoma Office1901 S Union Ave # B, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
He listens and understands his patients
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1790835981
- Tulane University Med Center
- Tulane University Med Center
- Detroit Osteo Hosp|Detroit Osteo Hospital
- KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED|KS UNIV OF MED &amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Cardiovascular Disease
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
